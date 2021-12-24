London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading 2.8% Higher

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.71. 7,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 5,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

