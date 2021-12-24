London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $23.61 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.