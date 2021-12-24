LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.52) and traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.65). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 277.60 ($3.67), with a volume of 1,049,688 shares trading hands.
LMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.77) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.37) to GBX 283 ($3.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 305 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 272.57 ($3.60).
The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.50.
In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,432,157.48).
About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
