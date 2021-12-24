LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.52) and traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.65). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 277.60 ($3.67), with a volume of 1,049,688 shares trading hands.

LMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.77) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.37) to GBX 283 ($3.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 305 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 272.57 ($3.60).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,432,157.48).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.