Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) were down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

