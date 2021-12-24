Loopring Market Cap Hits $2.98 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $256.03 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,716,100 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

