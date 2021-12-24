Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $911,788.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.65 or 0.07926307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,018.54 or 1.00030507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00071782 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

