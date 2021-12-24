Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $143,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $250.09. 2,060,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.69. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

