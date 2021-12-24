Lua Swap Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

