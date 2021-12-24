LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0627 on Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $222,336.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006916 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,861,746 coins and its circulating supply is 132,564,835 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

