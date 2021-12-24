LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $252,169.24 and $130.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,733.33 or 0.99987551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00292587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00454823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00148059 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,747,967 coins and its circulating supply is 12,740,734 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

