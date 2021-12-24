LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $168.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.80.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

