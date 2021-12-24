Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $8.83. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 24,530 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

