Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.89

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.07. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1,909 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

