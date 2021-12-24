MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Cap of $14.38 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00009241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $14.38 million and $639,194.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,516 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

