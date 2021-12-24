Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Stock Price Down 0%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.15. 3,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter.

