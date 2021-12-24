Maker (MKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86.24 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $86.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2,600.79 or 0.05096019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007027 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,014 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

