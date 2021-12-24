MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $3.77 million and $293,307.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

