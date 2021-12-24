Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.41 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $11.13 or 0.00021825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $39.06 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars.

