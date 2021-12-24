MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Tops $37.44 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $833,583.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

