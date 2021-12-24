Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

MRO opened at $16.00 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

