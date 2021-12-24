Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Million

Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $12.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.68 million and the highest is $12.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Marchex has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

