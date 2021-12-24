Marlin Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $49.09 million and $13.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.27 or 0.07941587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,326.57 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

