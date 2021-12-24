Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 3,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRETF. Raymond James reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

