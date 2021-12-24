Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1,194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Matador Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

