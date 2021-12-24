Maxcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 270.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,906.49 or 0.99454850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00298396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00456294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00150335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

