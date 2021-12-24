McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49,393 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $133,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.21. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.