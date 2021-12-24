McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

MCD stock opened at $265.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

