McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 425.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

NYSE MCK opened at $240.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

