McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,523 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $73.75 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

