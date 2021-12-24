McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.03 and its 200-day moving average is $511.86. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

