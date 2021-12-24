McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $36.29 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

