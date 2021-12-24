McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $37.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

