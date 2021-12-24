McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.11 and a 200-day moving average of $372.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

