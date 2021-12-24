McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $473.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.