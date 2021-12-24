McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

