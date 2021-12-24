McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $275.91 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

