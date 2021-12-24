McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Down 4.6%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several analysts have commented on MPHYF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on McPhy Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

