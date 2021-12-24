MediShares Market Cap Tops $1.95 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $28,771.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

