Medtronic (MDT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

12/17/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $137.00.

12/16/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MDT stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.54. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

