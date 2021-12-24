MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Achieves $507,236.54 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 69.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $507,236.54 and $6,704.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 74% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

