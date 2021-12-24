Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Cap of $203,110.61

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $203,110.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00318545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,787,445 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.