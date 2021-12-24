Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 161,271 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,271 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $335.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $345.42. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.