Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 171,035 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,035 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.23. 1,614,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.62 and a 52-week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

