Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 143.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

