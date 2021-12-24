Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $35.75 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.22. 2,374,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

