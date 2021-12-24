Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $38.21 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $120.68. 6,506,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.