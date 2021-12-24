Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 255.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $37,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

KBE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. 1,097,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

