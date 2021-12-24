Melalie Price Tops $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melalie coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a market cap of $364,142.35 and approximately $27,622.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Melalie Profile

Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,239,292 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

