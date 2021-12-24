MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Raised by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 323.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 7.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MELI stock opened at $1,262.73 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,382.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,563.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

