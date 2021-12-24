Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $43.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.20 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $177.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $180.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $167.83 million, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $174.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

